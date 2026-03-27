Windows shot up in CDC shooting haven’t been replaced months later

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It has been seven months since a gunman opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention building in Atlanta. The suspect killed a DeKalb County police officer and traumatized CDC employees who took cover during the shooting.

But months later, the employees still have to look at the windows that were shot up during the attack because they haven’t been repaired yet.

The Associated Press obtained a recording of a meeting between CDC employees and the acting CDC director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya that happened this week.

“We’re working on that,” Bhattacharya said in response to question about the window repairs.

Employees later received an email saying that the work started this month. An official said each window has to be custom-made and when they get installed depends on the weather conditions.

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On Aug. 8, 2025, DeKalb County police responded to a shots fired call at the CDC. The gunman, identified as Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw, fired hundreds of rounds at the CDC building. He also shot and killed DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose.

Police later found White dead from a gunshot wound at the CVS pharmacy across the street.

Back in August, Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. got an inside look at the shattered windows and glass that went flying as the shooter fired hundreds of rounds.

“He found a location where he had a good visual of CDC facilities and potentially CDC staff,” Jeff Williams, CDC director of security, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

The blast-resistant glass, installed after the Oklahoma City bombings, helped prevent more extensive damage.

First responders went floor-by-floor, marking doors as clear to ensure everyone was safe. People can see what they did in the aftermath of the shooting, busting down the doors, going room to room.

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