0 Win moves Atlanta United into first in MLS East

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Ezequiel’s Barco’s first goal sparked Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Chicago on Saturday at Toyota Park.

Barco’s goal was followed by one from Josef Martinez four minutes later as Atlanta United extended its unbeaten streak to eight games, including seven wins.

Combined with NYCFC’s loss, the win moves Atlanta United (7-1-1) into first place in the MLS Eastern Conference with 22 points. The team leads the league in points per game (2.44), goals scored (23) and goal difference (13).

It was also an important win because it is the first of a three-game stretch that continues with Sporting KC, leaders of the Western Conference, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday and at Orlando City, winners of five consecutive, on May 13.

Atlanta United grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute on Barco’s goal following a chipped pass from Almiron. It was the Paraguayan’s fifth assist this season. Barco chipped the goalkeeper from 8 yards away for the score.

Atlanta United increased its lead to 2-0 four minutes later on a tap-in by Martinez. It was his league-leading seventh goal this season and his 26th in his 29th MLS game.

Chicago cut Atlanta United’s lead to 2-1 in the 61st minute on a 17-yard volley by Kevin Ellis into the top left corner.

Chicago’s goal was a long time coming and probably should have happened earlier in the game because of the numerous chances it created.

Atlanta United survived a scare in the 9th minute when Franco Escobar, starting for the first time since Week 3 after sustaining a concussion in the win against Vancouver, calmly cleared a shot off the line. It was a nice bit of footwork by Escobar to avoid tapping the ball into the net as he approached.

Atlanta United was fortunate again in the 13th minute when Elliott Collier’s shot from 8 yards away flew 8 yards over Brad Guzan’s crossbar. Collier was open after Barco was pushed down with no foul called. Chicago continued to play and a pass was played to Bastian Schweinsteiger, who passed to his left to an open Collier.

After shots by Martinez and Gressel failed to find the net, Atlanta United’s defense fell asleep again in the 36th minute, but Brandon Vincent, open in the penalty box, failed to put his shot on goal.



