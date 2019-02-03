Who's going to win the Super Bowl may be the biggest question of the day.
But all eyes will be on Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium with one thought: Will its state-of-the-art roof be open for the big game?
As of Sunday morning, that decision hasn't been made, but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking light showers moving through the metro area.
"AM set up for tailgating could be a little damp but showers wind down early this afternoon. We should be in good shape for an open roof," Deon said.
Showers moving through parts of north Georgia including near the metro. I'm updating the forecast and will show you when the rain moves out pic.twitter.com/SKKgmlQ8sl— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 3, 2019
Very mild temps to start our Sunday. 50s at this early hour. I'm tracking the warmth and a few showers now #wsb pic.twitter.com/0tyD1xainC— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 3, 2019
Most of the metro Atlanta are waking up to above average lows this morning. Highs should reach the 60s later this afternoon. It's the start of a big warmup with highs of 70s possible later this week.
