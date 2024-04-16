Widow says a southwest Atlanta cemetery doesn’t know where her husband’s body is buried

ATLANTA — In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, a widow claims that a southwest Atlanta cemetery lost where her husband is buried.

And workers say her case might not be the only one.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live at Greenwood Cemetery on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Monday.

The reporting sparked an investigation into the cemetery and workers said there may be other families who may not know where their loved ones are buried.

Vera Blount and her attorney shared court documents from the gravedigger and an office worker at the cemetery, both confirming that they have no idea where Mr. Blount is buried.

According to her depositions, he might not be the only one.

“I think it’s awful. When you lose your loved one that’s bad enough,” said Blount.

She said nearly two years ago, she didn’t believe the headstone was a true marker for her husband’s remains.

Blount said it was moved that same year by cemetery staff without her permission.

The story sparked an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Cemetery Division.

“It would be good for them to get to the bottom of the problem,” said Blount.

The family filed a lawsuit and their attorney Ortavia Simon said during the depositions of two Greenwood Cemetery employees, they learned much more.

“There are instances where over and over again, at least 17 to 20 times since 2018, bodies found in graves that they were not supposed to be buried in,” said Simon.

Simon said the main gravedigger and officer worker blamed poor records and bad maps.

“There were instances where the groundskeeper would open the grave to bury people. And after opening those graves there were bodies in those graves that were unaccounted for,” said Simon.

Simon said that the employee’s sworn statements helped validate what Blount believed was happening all along

“It just maybe validated what I was thinking I guess… It’s no joy in it. I’m just hoping things will be resolved like they should be, and put in order,” said Simon.

The Secretary of State’s Cemetery Division told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin that this is an active investigation.

As for the cemetery, we reached out to them, but have not heard back.

