ATLANTA - Showers and possible storms are expected to fire up around lunchtime Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the chance for rain will stick around through the late evening.
The main threats will be damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and lightning.
Temperatures will remain 4-6 degrees below average.
The chance for rain sticks around through the week but reduces for Saturday.
