  • Widespread showers possible Tuesday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Showers and possible storms are expected to fire up around lunchtime Tuesday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the chance for rain will stick around through the late evening. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on severe weather]

    The main threats will be damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and lightning.

    We’ll be tracking rain and storms throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News 

    Temperatures will remain 4-6 degrees below average.

    The chance for rain sticks around through the week but reduces for Saturday. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories