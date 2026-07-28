Why you may see police, firefighters and a helicopter in Villa Rica this week

VILLA RICA, Ga. — If you notice a large number of police officers, firefighters, ambulances or even a helicopter at a Villa Rica church this week, officials say there’s no need for alarm.

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The Villa Rica Police Department is conducting a multi-agency emergency response training exercise at Villa Rica First Baptist Church from Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, between 8 a.m. and about 1 p.m.

The training includes the Villa Rica Police Department, Carroll County Fire Department, West Georgia EMS and could also involve an air medical helicopter.

No roads are expected to close, and the exercise should not affect traffic. However, the public is asked to stay off the church property while the training is underway.

Police emphasized the exercise is planned and that there is no threat to the public.

Officials said the training is designed to improve coordination among emergency responders and help prepare them for real emergencies.

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