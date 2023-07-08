Why pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport? These Ga. seniors explain it

ATHENS, Ga. — What do you get when you combine badminton, tennis, and ping pong?

You get pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport! While many people are just learning about it, seniors have been playing the game for years.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson went to Athens to speak with some seasoned players about the sport that is taking over courts everywhere...

Jerry Breniger is an 80-year-old National Senior Games Athlete, who started playing Pickleball at 68 years old.

“One game and you’re addicted, I promise you,” Brinegar said. “I’ve played with 16-year-olds. I’ve played with 30-year-olds and I’ve played with 90-year-olds.”

Brinegar said that is part of the allure.

People of any age and any ability level can learn the rules quickly and have fun. That’s why you see pickleball tournaments and courts popping up everywhere...

Bonnie Murphy is 73 and is relatively new to the game.

“They’re packed all day and all night every court is filled up,” Murphy said.

“You are building up hand-eye coordination... so eventually, I might get a little better,” Murphy said.

While it might look like tennis, pickleball has smaller courts, different rules, a wiffle-like ball and ping pong-style paddle.

Roger Moore is 81 and will compete in the National Senior Olympic Games this month, and so will Jerry. They say pickleball is a game seniors can get better at over time despite aging.

“Tennis is a much more powerful game and pickleball is a much more strategy game,” Moore said.

So how do these seasoned players keep from getting hurt?

“We give them safety tips on how to not fall and don’t dive for the ball. It’s just a game!

