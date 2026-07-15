Why Alpharetta is spending millions to modernize its fire stations

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta is replacing one of its aging fire stations as part of a larger effort to modernize facilities and better support firefighters.

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Officials say the project comes as Alpharetta continues to grow and the city works to ensure its first responders have the tools and facilities needed to serve the community.

City leaders, firefighters and project partners gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of Fire Station 81, which will be replaced with a new facility designed to provide updated space, technology and resources for emergency crews.

Construction is being led by Ajax Building Company with design work from Jericho Design Group, LLC.

Renovations are also underway at Fire Station 82 to modernize another aging facility.

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