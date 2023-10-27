Which states are people moving to Georgia from? This is why WE FULL

ATLANTA — ATLiens may feel like we’ve been screaming “We full!” for a while now -- and no one seems to be listening.

Data proves that’s true: Georgia’s population has exploded in the last decade, with an increase of more than a million people since 2010.

In 2022, 123 people moved into Georgia for every 100 people who moved out, according to new data from Move Buddha.

Georgia ranked 18th when it came to states with the highest “inflow” of new residents in 2022. Atlanta ranked #12 in the nation for the most popular urban area last year.

So where are all these new ATL and Georgia transplants coming from?

Data from the U.S. Census shows which states sent us the most new Georgia transplants in 2022:

California: 25,960

Florida: 51,380

Texas: 23,754

North Carolina: 23,175

Alabama: 21,031

Tennessee: 18,785

South Carolina: 18,328

New York: 16,535

