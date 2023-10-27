Which states are people moving to Georgia from? This is why WE FULL

ATLANTA — ATLiens may feel like we’ve been screaming “We full!” for a while now -- and no one seems to be listening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Data proves that’s true: Georgia’s population has exploded in the last decade, with an increase of more than a million people since 2010.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Empty gift cards tied to Atlanta-based company. How were they drained before hitting store shelves?
- 2 teens sent to the hospital. Their classmate sold them THC-infused gummies, North Ga. sheriff says
- PHOTOS: Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar and more to headline ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park
In 2022, 123 people moved into Georgia for every 100 people who moved out, according to new data from Move Buddha.
Georgia ranked 18th when it came to states with the highest “inflow” of new residents in 2022. Atlanta ranked #12 in the nation for the most popular urban area last year.
So where are all these new ATL and Georgia transplants coming from?
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Data from the U.S. Census shows which states sent us the most new Georgia transplants in 2022:
California: 25,960
Florida: 51,380
Texas: 23,754
North Carolina: 23,175
Alabama: 21,031
Tennessee: 18,785
South Carolina: 18,328
New York: 16,535
Click through the gallery to see how many people moved to Georgia from each state last year:
©2023 Cox Media Group