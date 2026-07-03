What’s Georgia putting in America’s time capsule?

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Georgia is sending a few iconic pieces of its history into the future.

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America250, a nonpartisan organization, has officially sealed “America’s Time Capsule,” which will be buried at Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park on July 4.

The capsule won’t be opened for another 250 years—until 2276.

Each state contributed items representing its history and culture, and Georgia’s selections are unmistakably Peach State.

Among them:

A pair of Fort Moore Award for Excellence challenge coins.

A painted relief medallion featuring the iconic Masters Tournament logo.

A special Coca-Cola glass contour bottle filled with commemorative artifacts, including a preserved copy of the sheet music for the famous “I’d Like to Buy America a Coke” jingle. Organizers say it’s meant to serve as a modern-day “message in a bottle,” celebrating Coca-Cola’s role in American culture and shared memories.

The capsule also includes contributions from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., five U.S. territories and all three branches of the federal government.

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