0 What to know for Braves-Cardinals NLDS Game 1 at SunTrust Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves will host the first game of National League Division Series as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

This is the first time the Braves and Cardinals have met in the playoffs since the infamous "infield fly rule" call in the 2012 Wild Card Game.

First pitch is set for 5:02 p.m. with Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel and Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas on the mound.

Here is everything fans need to know about Game 1.

GATES AND SEATING CHART

SunTrust Park's gates will be opening at 2:30 p.m.

A full seating chart and list of entrances can be found here.

The Braves recommend that fans arrive early as crowds and security lines are expected to increase closer to game time. Fans are also encouraged to be in their seats early. Braves legend Chipper Jones will throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

WEATHER

Playoff baseball may happen in fall, but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says fans can expect a summer atmosphere at SunTrust Park. It could be 98 degrees at first pitch, making it one of the hottest playoff games in MLB history.

PARKING

Postseason parking passes for the first two games, Thursday and Friday, went on sale Wednesday on the Braves website.

According to the team's website, lots Red Deck, N25, N29, E32, E35, E41, E42, E43 and Lockheed/Dobbins will accept on-site payment with a credit card if there are spaces available.

The four lots usually reserved for season ticket holders — Orange Valet Deck, Delta Deck, Braves 9 and Braves 11 — will be open to the public during the division series games.

Parking accessible for disabled fans will be available in lots N29 and the Red Deck. A valid ADA tag is required in order to park in these lots. Shuttle services for guests needing assistance getting to and from SunTrust Park begin two-and-a-half hours prior to first pitch at N29 while the Red Deck is open four hours before the beginning of a game.

Shuttle services are available from the Lockheed/Dobbins lot for weekday games. Shuttle services are not available from any other lot.

WHAT YOU CAN BRING

Outside food is allowed but only items that can fit into a one-gallon, clear plastic bag. Each ticket holder can bring in one water bottle.

One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

Here's a list of items fans are NOT allowed to bring into SunTrust Park:

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs

Aluminum cans

Glass bottles

Bota bags or wineskins

Bags, purses or backpacks exceeding 16x16x8 inches

Ice chests or hard sided coolers

Camera lenses exceeding 5 inches; camera tri, dual or single leg pods by non-media personnel

Folding chairs, tables, stools or devices used as such; sticks, clubs (including signs attached to sticks) or full size brooms

Fireworks, firearms or other weapons (including knives, mace, pepper spray, Tasers/stun guns and toy replicas of weapons)

Bullhorns, noise makers or confetti

Laser devices or pointers

Skateboards, hoverboards and rollerblades

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Framed or oversized backpacks

Balloons, beachballs and other inflatable items

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

