This weekend, we had the two highest pollen counts ever recorded.

The count was 14,081 on Saturday, smashing the previous high of 9,369 from 2012, and Sunday followed with a count of 11,159.

Monday’s count was still far in the extreme range, with 6,024 for the tree pollens.

The rain helped wash a lot of that away, so it is expected to be much lower Tuesday.

