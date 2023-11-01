“We were like sisters:” Family remembers 21-year-old killed by stray bullet at Ga. bar

VALDOSTA — We’re hearing from the family of a former Paulding County high school soccer star after she was killed by a stray bullet while at work.

Brianna Long, 21, was shot to death at the Pier Bar in Remerton early Saturday morning. She was working at the bar while attending her senior year of Valdosta State University.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GBI officials said at 2:30 a.m., gunfire erupted outside of the bar and struck Long as she was finishing her work with another co-worker.

On Wednesday, Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke to Long’s aunt and uncle, who said they want her remembered as the loving person that she was.

“There was not a fun time that we did not have with Brianna,” Kevin Long said. “She was always making everyone smile.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Morgan Long was Brianna’s aunt, but said they were more like sisters. Morgan Long is 29 years old and also went to Valdosta State. She said that while Brianna was in college, she spent many nights a week at her aunt’s home.

“She was like my person,” Morgan Long said. “She was like my other half. (She was) charismatic, funny, everything. She was just so beautiful.”

Long’s family said she was working toward becoming a pediatric dental hygienist because she loved kids.

“She cared for everyone so much, and she would do anything for anyone,” Kevin Long said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Brianna was well known in Paulding County for her accomplishments and dedication to helping others.

“She was a cheerleader, a Paulding County High School soccer star. She was also a lifeguard,” Kevin Long said.

Morgan Long said she was an inspiration to everyone around her.

“There was not one person that she didn’t give an opportunity to love or encourage or be their friend,” Morgan Long said.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Mom still pushing for charges 5 months after 15-year-old shot to death at sleepover

©2023 Cox Media Group