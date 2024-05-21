Georgia woman calls 911 to get raccoon tased, have deputies google restaurant hours for her

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Columbia County woman was arrested on Sunday after sheriff’s deputies said she was repeatedly calling 911 for non-emergency issues.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s office told The Augusta Chronicle that the 54-year-old woman had been calling 911 with more and more frequency over the last few months.

According to an incident report, the woman called 911 on May 12 around 1:15 a.m. saying that she had a raccoon on her front porch, and she wanted a deputy to Tase it.

She then called back about an hour later, asking to have a deputy come to her home to escort her to the dumpster.

Around 5:30 p.m. that same day, she called 911 saying she needed a deputy to Google the hours of three businesses because she was hungry.

On May 15, the woman called 911 and hung up. Operators tried calling her back, but the woman never picked up.

12 seconds later, she called 911 again but did not speak.

A deputy eventually went to the woman’s house, and she told them she was fine.

RELATED STORIES:

On May 19, the woman called saying her head hurt and that she wanted a female deputy to come to her house but did not want the only female deputy available.

They dispatched an ambulance to her home but when the medics went to the door, the woman refused to open the door.

As one of the medics tried to talk to the woman, the woman continued to call 911 and then hung up the phone.

After 25 minutes of trying to get the woman to answer the door, a deputy used a tool to open the door to make sure her “medical issue” hadn’t gotten worse.

Deputies said the woman was sitting on her couch, she then dropped her head and began shaking her legs and head as if she was having a seizure.

Medics took her vitals and she was fine. She told them that she had “pseudo seizures that turn into real seizures.”

She eventually refused to be taken to the hospital. That’s when deputies arrested her and took her to the Columbia County Detention Center.

She was charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call, the newspaper reported, which comes with a $500 fine and up to a year in jail.

RELATED NEWS:

‘Umm...Can I order me some hot wings?:’ APD shares 911 call highlighting misuse of emergency line

©2024 Cox Media Group