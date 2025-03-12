WATCH: Raccoon gets stuck on top of Braves bullpen during spring training game

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A new member of the Atlanta Braves bullpen made its spring training debut on Tuesday.

No, it wasn’t a pitching prospect. Instead stadium crews had to deal with a raccoon that somehow got stuck on top of the bullpen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened during the second inning of the Braves spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Braves play-by-player announcers Ben Ingram and Joe Simpson noticed the furry creature hanging out on a beam.

The crews at CoolToday Field jumped into action and grabbed nets to try and corral the raccoon.

There’s no word on whether the Braves will sign the raccoon to a minor or major league deal.

The Braves will wrap up spring training on March 25 then head out west to face the San Diego Padres for Opening Day.

Atlanta returns home on April 4 for its first home game against the Miami Marlins.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group