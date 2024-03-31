WATCH: Massive fire wakes up neighbors in North Georgia community

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in north Georgia.

Pickens County resident Micah Henson told Channel 2 Action News that a large fire broke out near his home in Marble Hill around 4 a.m. Sunday.

“[I] woke up to a massive fire and explosions in my neighborhood,” Henson said. “[We] were worried we may have [had] to evacuate.”

In a video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, large flames can be seen near a large wooded area in Marble Hill. There was also a large police presence and fire presence in the area.

Pickens County fire officials confirmed that there was a fire Sunday but did not provide any additional details.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Pickens County Fire Department officials for more information but has not received a response.

