WATCH: Massive fire wakes up neighbors in North Georgia community

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in north Georgia.
Pickens County resident Micah Henson told Channel 2 Action News that a large fire broke out near his home in Marble Hill around 4 a.m. Sunday.
“[I] woke up to a massive fire and explosions in my neighborhood,” Henson said. “[We] were worried we may have [had] to evacuate.”
In a video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, large flames can be seen near a large wooded area in Marble Hill. There was also a large police presence and fire presence in the area.
Pickens County fire officials confirmed that there was a fire Sunday but did not provide any additional details.
Officials have not said if anyone was injured.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Pickens County Fire Department officials for more information but has not received a response.
