What to expect at this year’s Easter Sunrise Service at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Easter Sunday is here!

Stone Mountain Park officials are preparing to welcome hundreds of people to the inter-denominational Easter Sunrise Services on top of the mountain and at the base on the Memorial Lawn.

Since 1944, the park has held a sunrise service to celebrate Easter. According to officials, before the state of Georgia owned the land, Lucille A. Lanford from Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of the mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise.

What began as one youth group has grown into thousands ascending the mountain every Easter since.

The service will be led by special guests Bryant Wright and Crawford Loritts. Bryant is the Founder and Chairman of Right From The Heart Ministries, an international media ministry that he began in 1992. Crawford is the President and Founder of Beyond Our Generation.

This year’s service begins at 7 a.m.

Officials said the park opens at 3 a.m., so churchgoers can arrive to climb the mountain well before the service. Parking passes are $20 for one day and $40 for an annual permit. Church vans and buses can enter the park for free.

To get up the mountain, you can either hike up the trail for free or buy a Skyride round-trip pass for $20 or a one-way pass for $15.

The gondola is a straight shot, but staff said the crowd is usually so large it can take an hour or more to get through the line. Churchgoers start lining up at the park gates at 4 a.m. to be first in line.

