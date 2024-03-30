DeKalb County mom convicted for murder after ‘trying to take the law into her own hands,’ DA says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Friday that a mother was convicted at trial for “trying to take the law into her own hands,” leading to the death of a teenager in 2020.

According to the DA’s office, Danyale Harris found a video of her at-the-time 12-year-old daughter involved in a sexual act with a 22-year-old man named Antonio Harley.

After seeing the video on March 31, 2020, Harris reported the information to the DeKalb County Police Department. An officer from the DKPD Special Victim’s Unit took the report and told Harris that detectives would be in touch, also warning her not to let her anger get the best of her and not to try to get revenge, according to the DA’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Instead, Harris gathered a large group of people to an apartment complex to confront Harley, the DA’s office said.

Officials said Harris and three of the people she brought with her were armed with handguns. Around 1 p.m. that afternoon, Harris told her daughter to point out Harley’s apartment. Then, the DA’s office said Harris knocked on the door with the group behind her.

Harley did not answer the door. Instead, the DA’s office said he went around the side of the building to see who was knocking. Harris and the group then “chased Harley, who managed to make it back inside his apartment through the back door.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Once the door was shut, a member of Harris’ group “opened fire, striking Harley in the chest.” His brother, who was also inside the apartment, then opened fire to protect himself and five younger siblings, according to the DA’s office.

During the exchange of gunfire, the DA’s office said Juan Newkirk, 19 and a member of the group with Harris, was shot and killed.

The DA’s office said two others involved in the confrontation were also charged, in addition to Harris.

Harley was charged with statutory rape, child molestation and sexual exploitation of children, and his case is pending, according to the DA.

Harris was convicted by a jury of felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

After the guilty verdicts, Harris was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus five years, according to the DA’s office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Good Friday kicks off busy holiday weekend of worship and giving back in the metro

©2023 Cox Media Group