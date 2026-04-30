WATCH: K9 pushes through door, takes down felon in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A police K9 helped track down and catch a wanted suspect after a foot chase in Gwinnett County earlier this year.

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Lawrenceville police say the incident happened on Feb. 9. The department released bodycam footage on Thursday.

Officers attempted a traffic stop involving Derrick Mayweather, who authorities said had active felony warrants.

Police say Mayweather ran away from officers, leading to LPD’s K9 Unit to respond.

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Corporal Heart and K9 Maxh began tracking from Mayweather’s vehicle into a nearby wooded area. During the search, Maxh led officers to a vacant home, where police said they found a black ski mask near the crawl space that was later confirmed to belong to the suspect.

Officers surrounded the home and ordered Mayweather to come outside. Police said he initially complied but then tried to run back inside the house.

That’s when K9 Maxh was deployed.

According to LPD, Mayweather slammed the door on K9 Maxh as he entered the home, but the dog pushed through to successfully catch the suspect.

Mayweather was arrested and now faces additional felony charges tied to the incident.

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