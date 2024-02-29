WATCH: 3 hospitalized after semi-truck bursts into flames in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a fire following a crash involving a semi-truck in coastal Georgia.
Savannah fire officials said Wednesday morning crews received reports of a fire at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and the Interstate 16 EB off-ramp.
When crews arrived, they found a semi-truck that had burst into flames.
According to the investigation, the fire began after the truck was involved in a crash with other vehicles. Officials have not said how many different cars were involved.
Authorities said three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s identities have not been released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
