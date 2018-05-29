  • Warriors, Cavs meet again in 2018 NBA Finals

    ATLANTA - For the fourth-consecutive season, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the NBA Finals.

    Both teams faced 3-2 deficits in their previous series, and both came back to win.

    The Cavs defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

    The Warriors are heavy favorites in the 2018 NBA Finals, with some sports books having them as high as -1000 to win the series.

    GAME 1

    Thursday, May 31 (9 p.m.)

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

    GAME 2

    Sunday, June 3 (9 p.m.)

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

    GAME 3

    Wednesday, June 6 (9 p.m.)

    Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

    GAME 4 

    Friday, June 8 (9 p.m.)

    Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

    GAME 5 

    Monday, June 11 (9 p.m.)

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

    GAME 6 

    Thursday, June 14 (9 p.m.)

    Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

    GAME 7

    Sunday, June 17 (8 p.m.)

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

