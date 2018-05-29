Warriors, Cavs meet again in 2018 NBA Finals

ATLANTA - For the fourth-consecutive season, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the NBA Finals.
Both teams faced 3-2 deficits in their previous series, and both came back to win.
The Cavs defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Warriors are heavy favorites in the 2018 NBA Finals, with some sports books having them as high as -1000 to win the series.
GAME 1
Thursday, May 31 (9 p.m.)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
GAME 2
Sunday, June 3 (9 p.m.)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
GAME 3
Wednesday, June 6 (9 p.m.)
Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
GAME 4
Friday, June 8 (9 p.m.)
Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
GAME 5
Monday, June 11 (9 p.m.)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
GAME 6
Thursday, June 14 (9 p.m.)
Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
GAME 7
Sunday, June 17 (8 p.m.)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
