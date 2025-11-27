Warming centers open in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Because the temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing, warming centers are opening in metro Atlanta.

This story will be updated as more information is received:

Atlanta

The city’s warming centers will be open from 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, and from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Activation times are subject to change based on the forecast.

The warming centers will be at:

Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW

Transportation will be provided nightly at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center with return transportation provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center once the warming centers are deactivated.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

DeKalb County

The county’s warming centers will remain open through Friday and will open at 6:30 p.m. to provide shelter and warmth to those in need.

The warming centers will be at the following locations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Transportation services will be available from various locations to the warming centers, with all routes originating from Frontline Response Headquarters.

For transportation and coordination assistance, contact 404-334-3610.

Initial pickups are scheduled to be completed by 7:30 p.m., with final sweeps continuing until 10 p.m.

Frontline Response International, contracted by DeKalb County, will provide hot dinners and breakfasts, along with bed or cots and case-management services at their headquarters. Transportation from all warming centers to Frontline is available for those seeking these services.

On Thanksgiving, Frontline Response International will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to all guests accessing warming center services or transportation support. The meal will be served at Frontline’s headquarters.

For more information, visit the DeKalb County warming centers website.

Gwinnett County

The county’s warming stations will be available from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m.:

For more information, call 770-822-8850, email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com or visit Gwinnett County’s website.

