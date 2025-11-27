Warming centers open in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Because the temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing, warming centers are opening in metro Atlanta.
This story will be updated as more information is received:
Atlanta
The city’s warming centers will be open from 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, and from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Activation times are subject to change based on the forecast.
The warming centers will be at:
- Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE
- Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW
Transportation will be provided nightly at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center with return transportation provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center once the warming centers are deactivated.
For more information, visit the city’s website.
DeKalb County
The county’s warming centers will remain open through Friday and will open at 6:30 p.m. to provide shelter and warmth to those in need.
The warming centers will be at the following locations:
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta
- St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee
- Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur
- Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur
Transportation services will be available from various locations to the warming centers, with all routes originating from Frontline Response Headquarters.
For transportation and coordination assistance, contact 404-334-3610.
Initial pickups are scheduled to be completed by 7:30 p.m., with final sweeps continuing until 10 p.m.
Frontline Response International, contracted by DeKalb County, will provide hot dinners and breakfasts, along with bed or cots and case-management services at their headquarters. Transportation from all warming centers to Frontline is available for those seeking these services.
On Thanksgiving, Frontline Response International will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to all guests accessing warming center services or transportation support. The meal will be served at Frontline’s headquarters.
For more information, visit the DeKalb County warming centers website.
Gwinnett County
The county’s warming stations will be available from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m.:
- Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford. Accessible via bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. Accessible via bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
- Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. Accessible via bus route 35, stop 407 and 906.
- Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville. Accessible via bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023 or Snellville microtransit.
- Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St., Lawrenceville. Accessible via bus route 40, stop 836 and 337 or Lawrenceville microtransit
For more information, call 770-822-8850, email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com or visit Gwinnett County’s website.
