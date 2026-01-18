Warming centers open ahead of cold, possible flurries in metro Atlanta

Ahead of bitter cold and possible snow, many organizations have opened warming centers for people who need a place to get out of the weather.

ATLANTA

The warming centers are open Saturday until Sunday at 2 p.m.

The following shelters will be open:

Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW

Rev. James Orange Park and Recreation Center at 1305 Oakland Ln. SW

Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. NE (Women and children only)

Transportation will be provided nightly at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, with return transportation provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center upon the center’s deactivation.

Cobb County

Hope House will open its doors Saturday through Tuesday in anticipation of inclement weather. Shelter services will be available to women and children, as well as men.

Clients are asked to arrive by 8 p.m. to ensure bed availability.

Cobb County partners with MUST Ministries to provide this service and transportation options.

The Hope House shelter is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta.

Transportation options are available to the shelter through transit vouchers provided by the county, available at Reflections of Trinity, 4037 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs, (770) 222-6511.

More information is available at the Cobb County website.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County will activate warming centers beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday continuing through Monday.

The following centers will be overnight locations on Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

The following locations will be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for 24 hour activations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr, Decatur

St. Vincent de Paul at 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee will be open for 24 hour activations on Saturday and Sunday only. It will return to overnight operations only on Monday.

Gwinnett County

The county will open five warming stations Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.:

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville. Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023, Snellville microtransit.

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St., Lawrenceville. Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337, Lawrenceville microtransit.

For more details, visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850.

