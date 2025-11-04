Warmer temperatures this week before chance of season’s first freeze

We have some nice temperatures on the way for much of this week, going above normal.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have all the latest forecast updates on Channel 2 Action News.

Highs will reach the lower- to mid-70s until we get to the end of the week, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.

That’s when we have a cold front moving in, and that will bring a drop in the temperature.

Enjoy the warmth while we have it, as the front will drop temperatures to well below normal Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

By early Tuesday morning, we could see our first freeze of the season showing up.

