Want a summer job? McDonald’s is hiring nearly 20,000 in Georgia this summer

Are you hungry for an opportunity? McDonald’s is hiring this summer.

McDonald’s franchisees and company-owned restaurants in Georgia plan to hire more than 19,500 people as part of one of the biggest national hiring pushes under the Golden Arches in years.

The hiring push is part of a larger company effort announced Monday. McDonald’s said its company-owned restaurants and local franchisees will hire up to 375,000 people.

This year also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Archways to Opportunity program.

Since 2015, participating restaurants have helped more than 90,000 people achieve their educational goals by offering high school diploma programs, college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services. McDonald’s has also helped their employees learn English as a second language.

Archways to Opportunity has helped more than 2,600 people in Georgia and Florida in the past 10 years.

