Georgia man accused of exploiting minors; internet tip leads to searches at 2 homes

MONROE, Ga. — A 30-year-old man is facing charges of sexually exploiting children in the metro Atlanta area after law enforcement agencies received a tip about his online activity.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shared a tip accusing Brandon Towler of possessing sexually explicit material involving juveniles.

On Thursday, police executed search warrants at homes on Towler Street and Heritage Ridge Drive, leading to additional search warrants and, eventually, Towler’s arrest.

Police said Towler was taken into custody without incident and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing the materials.

The investigation remains active, according to Monroe police.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Det. Jeremy Caldwell by email or call the Monroe Police Department at 678-522-1236.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group