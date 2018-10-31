  • Walton County elementary school on lockdown due to search for suspect nearby

    Walnut Grove Elementary School was placed on a level 1 lockdown due to the search for a suspect wanted on warrants for a fatal crash in Newton County.

    The Walton County Sheriff told Channel 2 Action News that as of 10 a.m., deputies are still searching for the suspect. 

    An officer is currently on the school's campus as a procedural precaution, school officials say. Classes are continuing inside. 

    We're continuing to get updates from the sheriff about the search for the suspect on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

