Walmart announces grand re-opening for Vine City store destroyed by 2022 fire

ATLANTA — More than 18 months after a fire destroyed the store, we now know when the Walmart location in the Vine City neighborhood will reopen.

Walmart announced on Wednesday that it will hold a grand re-opening on May 22 at 9 a.m. at the store off MLK Jr. Drive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta City Council members, Walmart officials and other community leaders will attend the ceremony.

The store will reopen as a Walmart Neighborhood Market concept with a size of 75,000 square feet. The market will have fresh produce, meat and dairy products, bakery and deli items and household supplies.

The location will also have an expanded pharmacy that will offer vaccines, health screenings and consultations.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the fire at the Vine City store in Dec. 2022. Neighborhood residents who shop at the Vine City location expressed their concern for the possible long-term closure of their store after the fire.

The store opened in Jan. 2013. Before it opened, those living in the area said they would drive miles to shop for their families.

Dickens said the city and Walmart worked together to make sure the area wouldn’t become a food desert again.

“I am grateful to Walmart for their commitment to re-invest in our community and join my administration’s efforts to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Dickens said.

