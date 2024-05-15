Driver, 9-year-old injured after car crashes into back of Spalding school bus

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A driver crashed into the back of a Spalding County school bus, sending the car driver and one child to the hospital.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened off Teamon Road and Smoak Road in Griffin on Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol says a school bus with its lights on and signs up stopped to pick up a student. A driver behind the bus couldn’t stop and crashed into the back of the bus.

The crash sent the driver and a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. Troopers say their injuries are not life threatening.

No students on board the bus were injured. Troopers temporarily closed the road to investigate the crash.

