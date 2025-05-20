Waffle House to bring EV charging to some restaurants

Waffle House customers will be able to charge their EVs while they are chowing down on some hashbrowns, thanks to a partnership with BP Pulse.

Charging stations will be installed at Waffle House locations across the U.S. and South, including Georgia.

The companies say they expect the first charging stations to go live in 2026.

Each charging station will include six 400kW DC fast chargers and will include a mix of CCS and NACS connectors to ensure a variety of EV owners can benefit, BP Pulse said.

Learn more about the variety of chargers types and speeds here.

Just like Waffle House, these EV stations can serve customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve reached out to BP Pulse for more information on how many and which Georgia restaurants will host the charging stations.

“Adding an iconic landmark like Waffle House to our growing portfolio of EV charging sites is such an exciting opportunity,” said Sujay Sharma, CEO of BP Pulse U.S. “As an integrated energy company, BP is committed to providing efficient solutions like ultrafast charging to support our customers’ mobility needs.”

“Waffle House is thrilled to collaborate with bp pulse to offer our customers a safe, well-lit and welcoming place to enjoy Good Food Fast any time of day,” said David Repp, director of innovation at Waffle House. “Charging up while fueling up on an All-Star Special will be convenient and fast - a perfect option for enjoying the Waffle House experience while charging your EV on the go.”

BP Pulse has more than 8,000 charging locations in 46 states and more than 40,000 charge points globally.

Waffle House operates more than 2,000 restaurants in 25 states.

