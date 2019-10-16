Visitors horrified by display at metro Atlanta District Attorney's Office

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Visitors to the Paulding County District Attorney's Office were appalled at what they say is an inappropriate Halloween display in the office.
The display is of a skeleton with crime scene markers taped around it -- seemingly depicting a murder victim.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant talked to a local ethics expert, who called the display wildly unprofessional and said it has the potential to re-traumatize crime victims who have to come to the office to talk to prosecutors.
We're working to get more reactions from the community, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}