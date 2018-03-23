0 Virginia Highland Thai restaurant receives 39 on health inspection

ATLANTA - An Atlanta Thai restaurant that gets good online reviews did poorly when it came to its latest health inspection.

Panita Thai Kitchen on Greenwood Avenue in Virginia Highland had more than 20 health violations on this month’s inspection.

When Channel 2 Action News went to Panita Thai Kitchen Thursday, a man who didn’t identify himself said the restaurant was closed.

Panita Thai Kitchen got a 39 on a March 21 health inspection.

Violations included failure to provide sanitizing solution throughout the facility, dishes such as curry soup not held hot enough and observed the entire facility in need of a thorough deep cleaning.

One customer who had eaten at the restaurant a year ago said he wasn’t surprised by the low score. He said the restaurant seemed kind of grungy.

When we went back on Friday, Panita Thai Kitchen was still closed. It appeared the owners had decided to shut down voluntarily as they correct the violations. The Fulton County Health Department did not shut them down.

We checked previous scores and for some reason there was no inspection report from last year on file. The last score posted was an 86 in July of 2016.

In the latest health inspection, the inspector told management to remove miscellaneous items stored throughout the restaurant including hula hoops.

We’ll keep you posted on how Panita Thai Kitchen does when it is re-inspected.

