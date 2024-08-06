Viral photos show what some call inhumane conditions inside Meriwether County Jail

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — No electricity, broken plumbing, and rusted cells -- these are some of the conditions inside the Meriwether County Jail.

Images posted to social media that have since gone viral showing deteriorating conditions inside the jail.

“It’s the most disgusting, degrading place I’ve ever been in my life and I’m 72 years old,” Brenda Fowler said.

Fowler said she was booked into the Meriwether County Jail last June. She described conditions as inhumane.

“It was just the most horrible experience I ever had, and I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” she said.

Pictures were posted to social media last week sparking criticism against how the current sheriff is running the jail.

“Health and safety most importantly are things that I’m mandated to take care of,” Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Smith walked Lincoln through the aging facility that was built in 1987. He said while some of the images posted online are accurate, others are older pictures and were taken in a section of the jail that doesn’t house inmates.

“I am operating a 106-bed jail, 38 beds are not in use,” Smith said.

Smith admits an overhaul is needed. He said there are unusable cells, rusted doors, no electricity in some areas, and leaking toilets.

He blames the neglect on the previous county administration who shunned allocating jail improvement funding.

Deteriorating jail conditions are impacting multiple Georgia jails.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched federal probes regarding conditions at Fulton, Clayton, and Camden County jails.

“They deserve to have a humane place a cleanliness,” said Chairman Gene King, with Meriweather County.

Meriwether County Chairman Gene Smith said this year commissioners approved the largest amount of funding for jail repairs in over a decade, with the approval of more than $1 million.

Those repairs include a new roof, plumbing, new doors, and an HVAC system.

“You may have someone come in who didn’t commit the crime, but they need to be protected until they get bond and get out,” King said.

The county said they inspected the jail before allocating this funding. The county says the majority of these repairs will be completed by November.

