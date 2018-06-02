  • Video of motorcyclist parked in handicap area sparks outrage

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A video of a motorcyclist parking his vehicle on the white stripes next to a handicap parking spot in Douglas County has gone viral.

    In the video, a woman is heard confronting a man about blocking the access space for wheelchairs with his motorcycle. He proceeds to call the woman ignorant and uses explicit language after she asks him to move out of the spot.

    After the video was posted online, the Douglasville Police Department got involved and was able to identify the man and give him a ticket.

    The incident has sparked outrage in the community.

