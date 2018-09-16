VIDEO: Looters clean out Family Dollar amid storm damage

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Despite Wilmington getting pummeled by Hurricane Florence, looters are cleaning out stores in the area, our sister station WSOC-TV reported.
Video shows thieves nearly pick a Family Dollar store in downtown Wilmington clean.
People across the road threw items at the media, and a glass bottle burst at the feet of a reporter.
Police said that the manager of the Family Dollar initially told police to let the looters go ahead.
Wilmington police arrested five people who they say will be charged "to the fullest extent of the law."
