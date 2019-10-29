0 Video catches creepy man using ladders to break into homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have a warning for people to put away a common tool – a ladder.

One burglar has used it to get into homes, and police say he’s he’s hit about 10 so far.

Police told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik that many homes don't have security system coverage on the second floor and the man is exploiting that vulnerability.

Ring surveillance video showed a man walking through a Dunwoody backyard Monday. Moments before, police said he used a ladder to get to the second story and break in.

Neighbors said home surveillance video showed the same man Saturday night walking off Womack Road, as he scoped out another victim.

Glascock's elderly mother was home alone Saturday night when the burglar came by.

"He got up on the benches and climbed up on the roof and then he was trying to break into our bedroom. He did smash in the glass,” Glascock said.

But Glascock said something must have spooked the guy because he never made it into the house.

"Very thankful, yes,” Glascock said.

Since September, Dunwoody police believe the same man's broken into at least 10 homes.

Sgt. Robert Parsons said the man either smashes open windows or simply opens them.

"In a lot of cases he's using a ladder, either from the victim's house or maybe a neighbor's house to put up against a house and go into a second-floor window,” Parsons said. "We've seen electronics taken, we've seen clothing taken, anything of value that the suspect can get.”

Glascock said she's grateful the man didn't confront her mother and she hopes this video helps.

"It could happen to you and video cameras are our friends and if you see something you've got to call 911, could very well be the key to all of this,” Glascock said.

Glascock said she’s taking steps to protect her own home.

"Improving additional security, additional cameras. Making sure points of entry are prevented and just trying to be more aware of surroundings and people coming in and out near the neighbor's houses,” Glascock said.

Police are warning homeowners to store any ladders to avoid giving this guy the tools to get into your home.

