VIDEO: APD tracks down suspect accused of robbing, shooting man with his own gun

ATLANTA — A man accused of robbing and shooting a victim with the victim’s own gun is now in custody, according to Atlanta police.

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On May 22, Atlanta police went to Grady Memorial Hospital on Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE after receiving a report of a person who had been shot following an incident near Austin Road SW and Campbellton Road SW.

Investigators said the victim reported being robbed by a suspect who allegedly stole the victim’s gun and then used it to shoot him.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing and later arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

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Authorities said the victim provided investigators with a description of the suspect and the suspect’s car.

Investigators later issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) for the vehicle, and officers were able to locate it using license plate readers.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jermaine Edwards, who was the passenger in the vehicle.

Edwards was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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