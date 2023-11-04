VIDEO: 1,400 acre fire burning in North Georgia, officials say 50% contained

A series of forest fires burning across parts of North Georgia has firefighters out in force and working with state officials to contain the flames.

In several counties, including Walker County by Lookout Mountain, crews are working to contain the fires to keep them from harming people and structures in the area.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, some fires have been fully contained, while others are still ablaze though under control.

Some fires have burned since at least Oct. 21, according to the GFC, and in some areas, the causes are still under investigation. Other fires started as recently as Wednesday.

Near Lookout Mountain, in Walker County, a fire escaped containment near Tower Road on the east side of Highway 157 and has grown since Friday.

Walker County officials said the fire was 300 acres but grew to 1,400 acres after escaping containment.

Still, fire crews have gotten the flames 50% contained, according to the Walker County Government.

“The fire is still listed at 1,400 acres, 50% contained. There are currently, four dozers and 15 personnel assigned to the fire. This fire is burning in steep and rocky terrain,” Walker County officials said in a statement. They also urge residents not to try accessing forest fire sites by four-wheeler or near Tower Road.

Another fire off of Payne Chapel Road was contained, but GFC is urging caution. County officials said residents need to be ready to evacuate in case the flames spread further.

As of about 1:12 p.m. Saturday, the Walker County Government said two homes were threatened by fire on Friday, but a joint effort by GFC and Walker County Fire Rescue was able to save the homes.

“Since the fire is still active, residents should expect to see more smoke in the area today,” officials said.

GFC staff said they’re continuing to work on containing several fires in Northern Georgia, including in Dade County, Gilmer County, and the previously mentioned fires in Walker County. Other parts of North Georgia, like White County, are reporting high fire danger conditions and urging caution due to low humidity and some drought conditions.

Residents are asked to refrain from burning while the fire warning is in effect.

Photos gathered from county response teams and the Georgia Forestry Commission show the size and spread of the fire and smoke across North Georgia.

