Vice President JD Vance visits metro Atlanta to drum up support for the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Vice President JD Vance held a rally in Peachtree City on Thursday to garner support for President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,’ which aims to make the president’s tax cuts permanent.

The bill proposes making Trump’s tax cuts permanent while offsetting costs through reductions in Medicare and SNAP benefits.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was there while Vance defended the bill, saying it would result in more money for working Americans and that the cuts would primarily affect immigrants here illegally and those choosing not to work.

“The only people that we say should not get free government health care benefits are illegal aliens and those who refuse to look for a job,” the vice president said during the rally.

But Democrats have been more critical of the bill.

“Their policy is deeply unpopular and that’s why the Vice President is on this rescue mission, to try and defend their legislation,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the bill will cost low-income Americans around $1,200 annually due to cuts in benefits.

Vance strongly disagreed with this report, emphasizing that the bill would prevent benefits from going to illegal immigrants who have not paid into the system.

Democrats have criticized the bill for potentially harming lower-income Americans, arguing that the cuts to health and food benefits will negatively impact those who rely on these services.

