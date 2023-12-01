Veteran of Foreign Wars post commander accused of stealing over $35,000 from organization, GBI says

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Veteran of Foreign Wars post commander was arrested after officials say he stole thousands from the organization.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said Richard Allen Wright, 44, of Barnesville, was arrested Thursday. Investigators determined that he stole over $35,000 from the VFW bank account while acting as commander of the Barnesville post.

Lamar County Sheriff officials requested the GBI to assist in the theft investigation on Aug. 4.

During the investigation, officials said they learned that Wright transferred the money from the VFW bank account to his personal account between Aug. 21, 2020, and Apr. 25, 2022.

Wright was charged with theft by taking.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 770-358-5159.

