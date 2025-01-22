‘VA will be my mission:’ Former Georgia U.S. Rep. Doug Collins testifies at confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON — Doug Collins testified before the U.S. Senate Veterans Affairs committee for his confirmation hearing to become the next Veterans Affairs Secretary.

The hearing lasted for a few hours on Tuesday. Collins reaffirmed his commitment to put veterans first.

“When you’re in the military, it’s about the mission. For me If I’m confirmed by this body, the VA will be my mission. It will be the mission to take care of our veterans and to make sure they get the benefits that they deserve,” Collins told the committee. “VA will not have a stronger fighter for the employees in the workforce than this secretary, if confirmed, and also one that will make sure that we’re held accountable.”

During the hearing, Collins answered questions about veterans’ rights to private medical care. Collins said that he would support veterans having access to private medical care but would not dismantle or privatize the current VA health system.

“There will always be a VA health system for the veteran,” Collins said.

The key topic of abortions rights also came up during the hearing regarding a rule passed in 2022 under the Biden administration. The rule allowed the VA to provide abortions in cases of rape, incest and the mother’s health being at-risk.

Collins did not say if he would keep the policy in place, but cited a 1992 law he wants to study more closely.

“The law specifically stated that the VA is not to be doing abortions…,” said Collins. “The situation came up in 2022, in which they were told to look at a rule that would get around that. To me, it’s time for us to take a look at the rule and make sure, just as in every other area of VA life, that we’re actually doing what the law and the intent of this body is.”

The Senate committee will vote on Thursday whether to advance Collins to the next stage of his confirmation process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

