USPS announces series of stamps honoring US military

WASHINGTON D.C. — The United States Postal Service has unveiled several new stamps.

Three of them celebrate the 250th anniversaries of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.

Each of the stamps features the official emblems of each of the military branches.

The USPS did not say when the new stamps will be available for purchase.

Currently, they are not available on the USPS store.

