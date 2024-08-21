Usher kicks off world tour in D.C. after neck issues postponed start in Atlanta

WASHINGTON, D.C. — R&B superstar Usher kicked off his new tour Tuesday night performing his biggest hits for a crowd in Washington D.C.

Usher shared photos of his performance on social media from the opening night of the “Past, Present, Future” tour. USA Today reported that Usher’s setlist featured 47 songs from his debut self-titled album to “Confession: Pt. II” and his latest project “Coming Home.”

His setlist lasted about two hours.

Usher announced the tour earlier this year with the first three dates scheduled here in Atlanta. However, a neck injury forced the Atlanta singer to postpone all three shows until December.

“My hope is that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet,” Usher said in a statement last week. “I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon.”

The Atlanta shows at State Farm Arena have been rescheduled for Dec. 9, 10 and 12. The other concerts that Usher added for Oct. 17, Oct. 18 and Oct. 20 are on as scheduled.

