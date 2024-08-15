Usher reschedules all Atlanta shows after suffering from neck injury

ATLANTA — Atlanta superstar Usher has postponed all of his Atlanta dates to December after he says he suffered a neck injury during rehearsal earlier this week.

The singer was expected to perform at State Farm Arena on Aug. 14, 16 and 17, but canceled his Aug. 14 show just hours before it was supposed to begin, telling fans he needed time to recover.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100 percent of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” Usher wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Aug. 14. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well, which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and schedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”

On Thursday, Usher revealed the neck injury and said his doctors have instructed him to not perform any shows this week.

“My hope is that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet.”

Usher said the good news is that he should be ready to start the tour in Washington DC on August 20.

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon.”

The Atlanta dates have been rescheduled at State Farm Arena for Dec 9, 10 and 12.

