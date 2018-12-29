Usher files for divorce with Grace Miguel

ATLANTA - Atlanta R&B legend Usher has filed for divorce for a second time, this time to his business partner Grace Miguel, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Blast broke the story Saturday after obtaining court documents the “U Want It Bad” singer filed in Georgia Friday.
The couple announced a separation earlier this year after 10 years together and two years of marriage.
“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us Weekly in March, 2019. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”
They kept their relationship pretty low key through the years.
Usher, 40, divorced wardrobe stylist Tameka Foster in 2009 and has two sons with her.
