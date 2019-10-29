JOB ALERT: UPS to hold job fairs in metro Atlanta for seasonal hiring

ATLANTA - In an effort to hire 100,000 workers for the busy holiday shipping season, UPS will hold job fairs in metro Atlanta and across the country this Friday Nov. 1
The company calls the one-day hiring blitz "UPS Brown Friday" and will hold more than 185 job fairs across the country on that day.
UPS said it will hire thousands of seasonal workers on the spot.
In metro Atlanta, UPS seasonal job fairs will be held in Roswell, Doraville, Forest Park and Atlanta on Friday Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information is on the UPS jobs website.
The positions the company looks to fill include full-time and part-time seasonal positions for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers. UPS said over the last three years, 35 percent of the people it hires for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired for a permanent position after the holidays.
Those interested in the seasonal jobs can also apply online at UPSjobs.com.
