Undocumented immigrant living in GA convicted of having and attempting to distribute kilos of meth

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man could face years in prison after a Georgia jury convicted him of possessing kilos of methamphetamine.

On Monday, Ismael Delgado-Celis, 37, of Mexico was convicted of possession and attempt to posses with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia said Delgado-Celis is a Mexican national who was illegally living in Hazlehurst, Ga.

According to court documents, in September 2024, Delgado-Celis tried to receive a package from Mexico that contained a horse saddle.

However, before Delgado-Celis got the saddle, law enforcement removed the saddle and found over two kilos of pure meth hidden inside it.

Authorities said the package was then delivered to Delgado-Celis under the pretense of a USPS delivery.

Delgado-Celis accepted the package and brought it into his house, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Delgado-Celis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

“This conviction sends a strong message to those who attempt to smuggle dangerous narcotics into our communities,” said Steven N. Schrank, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama

