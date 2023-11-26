UGA remains undefeated after win over Ga. Tech in ‘Clean, Old Fashioned Hate’ rivalry

ATLANTA — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are still undefeated after a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs pulled out a 31-23 win in the rivalry dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets came out to a quick 7-0 lead with a touchdown in the first few minutes of the game, but the Bulldogs answered right back and tied the game.

Georgia Tech quickly got the lead back in the first quarter, but weren’t able to hold onto it. In the second quarter, UGA took the lead and never gave it up.

Heading into halftime, the Bulldogs had a 21-13 lead.

UGA has won six of the last seven meetings of the two teams. In 2016, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Bulldogs by one point, 28-27.

Next up for the Bulldogs, they’ll face off with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next weekend.

The Yellow Jackets’ season isn’t over yet. For the first time since 2018, Georgia Tech has earned a spot in a bowl game.

