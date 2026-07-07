UGA ‘Dawgs to Docs’ gives pathway pre-med for student-athletes

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia Athletic Association has partnered with The Georgia Way and the University of Georgia School of Medicine to create a one-year pathway program designed to help student-athletes prepare for futures in medicine.

Beginning after their sophomore year, participants will receive structured mentorship, clinical exposure and academic and professional advising.

The program aims to provide a clear pre-med pathway while helping students become competitive applicants to the UGA School of Medicine.

“With Dawgs to Docs, we are creating opportunities for these student-athletes to explore careers in medicine, receive meaningful mentorship, and ultimately serve patients and communities across Georgia,” said Dr. Shelley Nuss, dean of the School of Medicine. “We are proud to help transform the leadership skills they have demonstrated in their sport into a lifelong commitment to improving the health of others.”

To be eligible, applicants must have sophomore standing or higher and complete one academic year of college-level biology and chemistry. Students also must have at least a 3.5 college GPA, a 3.3 pre-medical GPA and either an ACT score of 24 or higher or a high school GPA of at least 3.5.

Applicants also must demonstrate an intention to practice medicine in Georgia and clear alignment with UGA School of Medicine values.

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