Uber applies for patent to spot drunk passengers

ATLANTA - Uber has applied for patent to use artificial intelligence to spot drunk passengers.
The company says the technology could help “improve the rider and driver experience." They sent Channel 2 this statement saying:
“We are always exploring ways that our technology can help improve the Uber experience for riders and drivers. We file patent applications on many ideas, but not all of them actually become products or features.”
But critics have expressed concerns.
"How is it honestly going to tell the difference between a drunk person and someone with a physical disability," one passenger asked.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is riding along with an Uber driver who says, he simply doesn’t agree with the possible new feature, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
